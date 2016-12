Change and Reform bloc MP Hekmat Dib said on Wednesday that Lebanon is passing through a new phase, adding that the main goal is to achieve security and financial stability.

Dib’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that President Michel Aoun wanted to form a national unity cabinet.

“President Aoun did not out any veto on anyone,” he added.

MP Dib also stressed that the bloc welcomed the participation of the Marada Movement in the new government.

On another note, the lawmaker noted that Iran is "a friendly state," adding that relationship with Saudi Arabia is "good."