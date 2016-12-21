Thank you!
Friday Dec. 23
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 21 2016
REPORT: Three people killed in Ain el-Helweh refugee camp

21/12/2016
Armed men killed on Wednesday two men identified as Samer Nejmeh and Abdel Karim Saleh in a south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp.
 
Both victims are members of Fatah al-Islam, and were killed in an attack in Ain al-Helweh camp.
 

This as a Palestinian national was also killed during a sporadic gunfire, while a  14-year old student was injured.

To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
