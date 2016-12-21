REPORT: Three people killed in Ain el-Helweh refugee camp

Armed men killed on Wednesday two men identified as Samer Nejmeh and Abdel Karim Saleh in a south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp.

Both victims are members of Fatah al-Islam, and were killed in an attack in Ain al-Helweh camp.

This as a Palestinian national was also killed during a sporadic gunfire, while a 14-year old student was injured. ​

