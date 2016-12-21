REPORT: First session for new cabinet held at Baabda Palace

The first cabinet session for the new government ​was held on Wednesday at the Baabda Presidential Palace under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun.

During the session, President Aoun stressed the importance of drafting a new electoral law, holding the parliamentary elections and focusing on the Lebanese people's daily issues.

The Cabinet also formed a committee tasked with drafting the ministerial statement presided by Prime Minister Saad Hariri and included Minister of Youth and Sports Mohammad Fneishe, Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, Minister of Social Affairs Pierre Bou Assi, Minister of Education Marwan Hamadeh, and Minister of Public Works Youssef Finianos.

The committee is scheduled to convene today at 5:00 pm to start its work.

This as the session was convened after the ministers attended the session to take the protocol photo marking the formation of the country’s new Cabinet.

Prior to the souvenir photo, a meeting was held between Aoun, Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri.

Following the meeting, Berri voiced hopes that the ministerial statement would be drafted before the end of the year.

