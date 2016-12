advertisement

Minister of Interior Nouhad Machnouq said on Wednesday that the draft ministerial statement is formed of only four pages, adding that the statement will likely be completed before the holidays.Machnouq’s comments were made following the first meeting of the committee tasked to draft the ministerial statement presided by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.For his part, Minister of Justice Salim Jreisati said that the headlines of the ministerial statement were agreed upon, adding that they govern security, economy, displacement and the drafting of a new electoral law.It is worth mentioning that the committee is formed of ministers Marwan Hamadeh, Mohamad Fneishe, Ali Hassan Khalil, Nouhad Machnouq, Salim Jreisati, Youssef Finianos, Pierre Abi Assi and the Cabinet’s Secretary General Fouad Fleifel.