شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 23 كانون الأول
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نهاركم سعيد
03:00
نهاركم سعيد
القائمة
أخبار دولية
21 كانون الأول 2016
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالفيديو- كوميدي أميركي مسلم تكلم بالعربية...فطُرد من الطائرة

publishing date: 21/12/2016 13:08:50
episodes
بالفيديو- كوميدي أميركي مسلم تكلم بالعربية...فطُرد من الطائرة
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
أقدمت شركة دلتا للطيران الأميركية على طرد كوميدي أميركي مسلم من إحدى رحلاتها الجوية بسبب حديثه على الهاتف مع والدته باللغة العربية. وقال آدم صالح المولود في بروكلين بالولايات المتحدة الأميركية إنه تعرض للشتائم من قبل بعض المسافرين قبل أن يقوم حرس شركة دلتا للطيران بطرده من الرحلة. ووثق الفنان الكوميدي لحظة طرده من الطائرة وردود الأفعال العنصرية التي رافقت عملية طرده.
الإعلان

 
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact