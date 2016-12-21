بالفيديو- كوميدي أميركي مسلم تكلم بالعربية...فطُرد من الطائرة

أقدمت شركة دلتا للطيران الأميركية على طرد كوميدي أميركي مسلم من إحدى رحلاتها الجوية بسبب حديثه على الهاتف مع والدته باللغة العربية. وقال آدم صالح المولود في بروكلين بالولايات المتحدة الأميركية إنه تعرض للشتائم من قبل بعض المسافرين قبل أن يقوم حرس شركة دلتا للطيران بطرده من الرحلة. ووثق الفنان الكوميدي لحظة طرده من الطائرة وردود الأفعال العنصرية التي رافقت عملية طرده.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim... WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos