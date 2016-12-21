[VIDEO] YouTuber Says He Was Kicked Off of Delta Flight ‘For Speaking Arabic’

advertisement

A YouTuber live filmed the moment he was reportedly kicked off of a Delta flight for speaking Arabic on the phone to his mum.Adam Saleh, who has 1.6 million followers online, said that he was escorted off of the London to New York flight.However some viewers online have suspected the claims, saying that the star is known for pranking his fans – and has previously done clips at airports and on planes.In the clip, a Delta flight attendant and security officers can be seen behind Adam and his friend.Adam also shouts at others that they are racists as people towards the back of the aircraft clap and cheer as he is led off.