Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Dec. 23
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
03:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
22 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Washington denies claims that Lebanese army APCs given to Hezbollah

publishing date: 22/12/2016 04:58:17
episodes
Washington denies claims that Lebanese army APCs given to Hezbollah
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The United States denied Wednesday a claim by a senior Israeli military official saying that Hezbollah has been using in his battles in Syria US-supplied armored vehicles given by Lebanon’s official army.

advertisement

The Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity said Israel believes these vehicles were drawn from stocks supplied by Washington to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

 

However, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said US officials have investigated and do not believe that Lebanon has violated its agreement not to transfer on US-supplied equipment.

 

“When this allegation was raised in November, the Department of Defense did a structural analysis of the armored personnel carriers in question at that time and concluded that these vehicles were not from the Lebanese Armed Forces. Our assessment remains the same now,” Kirby told AFP.

 

“As we noted when this first came up, the Lebanese Armed Forces stated publicly that the vehicles depicted online were never part of their equipment roster,” he added.

 

Last month, footage emerged of Hezbollah fighters operating M113 armored personnel carriers in Syria, where the Shiite party — blacklisted by Washington as a terrorist organization — is fighting in support of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact