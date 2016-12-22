REPORT: Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain al-Helweh following clashes

All the difficulties and dire conditions failed to reduce the enthusiasm
A clever dog who has been expertly trained to fight Africa's poaching
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Hamas Movement representative in Lebanon Ali Baraka declared Thursday that an agreement on ceasefire in Ain al-Helweh has been reached.
This comes after one person, identified as Abdallah Mohammad al-Ghar, was killed when the clashes renewed in Ain al-Helweh camp, accompanied with heavy gunfire.
Sporadic gunfire continued during the day, while two hand grenades were detonated at the vegetable market intersection in al-Fouqani Street.
Accordingly, a number of schools in the vicinity of the camp and within the southern city of Sidon closed their doors.