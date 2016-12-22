REPORT: Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain al-Helweh following clashes

Hamas Movement representative in Lebanon Ali Baraka declared Thursday that an agreement on ceasefire in Ain al-Helweh has been reached.

This comes after one person, identified as Abdallah Mohammad al-Ghar, was killed when the clashes renewed in Ain al-Helweh camp, accompanied with heavy gunfire.

Sporadic gunfire continued during the day, while two hand grenades were detonated at the vegetable market intersection in al-Fouqani Street.

Accordingly, a number of schools in the vicinity of the camp and within the southern city of Sidon closed their doors.