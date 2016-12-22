Medical report reveals cause of 10-year-old child’s death

The coroners “Bilal Sablouh” and “Shafiq Safi” issued their reports regarding the ‘mysterious’ death of child Ahmad Abadi, whose family blamed it on his teacher.

The report said that the death was caused by severe infections in the child’s colon, noting that the infections started around five days prior to the death.

Well-informed sources said that the report mentions that arterial stiffness was not caused by beating on the head.

Meanwhile, the teacher remains under arrest for interrogations by the Internal Security Forces until the issuance of a decision from the public prosecution.

The parents of 10-year-old Ahmad Abadi who passed away on Wednesday at the hospital, accused his school teacher of severely beating him on the head causing internal bleeding, which led to the death. However, the teacher denies such claims.