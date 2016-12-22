Thank you!
Friday Dec. 23
Nharkom Said
03:00
Nharkom Said
Regional News
21 hours ago
UN adopts resolution on investigating Syria war crimes cases

publishing date: 22/12/2016 05:57:18
The United Nations (UN) adopted a resolution on investigating responsibility for war crimes in the Syrian conflicts at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.

 
The resolution on establishing an investigative mechanism was adopted in the 193-nation assembly by a vote of 105 to 15, with 52 abstentions.

 

Syria and Russia expressed strong opposition to the draft resolution and China and Russia cast opposing votes.

 

China's deputy permanent representative to the UN Wu Haitao pointed out at the assembly that the solution to the problem of impunity should be on the premise of the respect to the judicial sovereignty of the relevant country.
