REPORT: Hariri says new government will fight corruption and increase internet speed

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed that the priority of the new cabinet is to restore confidence in the country and boosting the Lebanese economy, so that the investors will return to Lebanon and invest in it.

“As a government, we are ready to offer all incentives and facilities, while fighting corruption by all means,” he stated.

During a discussion with a number of investors participating in the annual “Global Business Summit” organized by Endeavor Lebanon and the Lebanese International Finance Executives (LIFE) for the third consecutive year at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut, Hariri said that the new government will work on increasing the internet speed in Lebanon as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance Lebanon’s economic sector.