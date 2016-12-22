Thank you!
Friday Dec. 23
Lebanon News
President Aoun stresses need to respect the laws

publishing date: 22/12/2016 11:07:50
President Aoun stresses need to respect the laws
President Michel Aoun stressed the need to respect the Lebanese laws and abstain from violating them, noting that the state is in need for everyone’s participation, mainly in terms of reform and change.

advertisement

During his meetings with guests, President Aoun called on citizens to be vigilant in fighting corruption, stressing that the new the era will work on protecting them.
