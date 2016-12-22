Thank you!
Friday Dec. 23
Lebanon News
14 hours ago
Minister Bassil says FPM ready to make concessions for any law that ensures fair representation

publishing date: 22/12/2016 12:53:54
Free Patriotic Movement chief, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed that reforms are essentials in the electoral law, noting that work is underway to reduce the number of deputies back to 108 instead of 128 and to include 6 seats representing the Lebanese expatriates.

Following the Change and Reform bloc’s weekly meeting, Bassil said that the Orthodox draft law is the only one that guarantees fair representation, stressing that they are ready to sacrifice for the sake of a new law that ensures equality.

 

“The current government has a mission to hold the elections, where the ministerial statement will be inspired by the presidential oath of office,” he noted. 
