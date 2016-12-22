Thank you!
Friday Dec. 23
Nharkom Said
03:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Cabinet’s policy statement brief and quick with no obstacles in sight

publishing date: 22/12/2016 14:42:10
The process of drafting the new government’s policy statement has been progressing quickly, as obstacles vanish and settlements take over.

 
The committee tasked with drafting the statement agreed over being inspired by the presidential oath of office, while remaining away from the controversial "people, army and resistance" formula, or the disassociation policy.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
