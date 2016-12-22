REPORT: Cabinet’s policy statement brief and quick with no obstacles in sight

All the difficulties and dire conditions failed to reduce the enthusiasm
A clever dog who has been expertly trained to fight Africa's poaching
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
The process of drafting the new government’s policy statement has been progressing quickly, as obstacles vanish and settlements take over.
The committee tasked with drafting the statement agreed over being inspired by the presidential oath of office, while remaining away from the controversial "people, army and resistance" formula, or the disassociation policy.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above