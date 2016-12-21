REPORT: What are the new Environment Minister’s plans for the waste crisis?

All the difficulties and dire conditions failed to reduce the enthusiasm
A clever dog who has been expertly trained to fight Africa's poaching
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
With a new cabinet finally formed, will the issue of the waste crisis return to the Environment Ministry’s auspices, or will it remain the task of the committees that have been struggling to find solutions?
Aside from the waste crisis, the new minister will be met with many other cases weighing on the Lebanese people and Lebanon’s environment, including the severe pollution of al-Litani River, the issues of the landfills and others. But which case will be the minister’s priority?
For more details, watch the full report in the video above