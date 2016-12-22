Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Dec. 23
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
03:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
12 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: What are the new Environment Minister’s plans for the waste crisis?

publishing date: 22/12/2016 14:56:43
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

With a new cabinet finally formed, will the issue of the waste crisis return to the Environment Ministry’s auspices, or will it remain the task of the committees that have been struggling to find solutions?

 
advertisement

Aside from the waste crisis, the new minister will be met with many other cases weighing on the Lebanese people and Lebanon’s environment, including the severe pollution of al-Litani River, the issues of the landfills and others. But which case will be the minister’s priority?

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact