Friday Dec. 23
REPORT: EU’s envoy to Lebanon visits refugee camps

22/12/2016
All the difficulties and dire conditions failed to reduce the enthusiasm of the Syrian refugee children and desire for learning and obtaining education.

 
The European Union’s envoy to Lebanon Christina Lassen paid a visit to these children who live in a refugee camp in Saadnayel.

 

This camp contains 70 tents, one of which is used as a school that welcomes around 120 students who attend classes in a rotation.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
