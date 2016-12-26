Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Dec. 28
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
09:30
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
Dec 26 2016
 shares
 shares

MP Adwan to LBCI: New vote law discussions made significant progress

publishing date: 26/12/2016 05:38:00
episodes
MP Adwan to LBCI: New vote law discussions made significant progress
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Lebanese Forces deputy Chief MP George Adwan stressed that the discussions over the new electoral law have gone a long way, noting that the hybrid electoral draft-law is the a possibility at the moment but not the best one.

advertisement

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Adwan said that a new law will be passed within the legal deadlines, pointing out that a technical delay may take place to hold the parliamentary election. “I would not be normal to hold the elections based on the 1960s law,” he stated.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact