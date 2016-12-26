MP Adwan to LBCI: New vote law discussions made significant progress

Lebanese Forces deputy Chief MP George Adwan stressed that the discussions over the new electoral law have gone a long way, noting that the hybrid electoral draft-law is the a possibility at the moment but not the best one.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Adwan said that a new law will be passed within the legal deadlines, pointing out that a technical delay may take place to hold the parliamentary election. “I would not be normal to hold the elections based on the 1960s law,” he stated.