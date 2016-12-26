Thank you!
Wednesday Dec. 28
Nharkom Said
09:30
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
Dec 26 2016
[PHOTOS, VIDEO] Jbeil Christmas tree catches fire

publishing date: 26/12/2016
[PHOTOS, VIDEO] Jbeil Christmas tree catches fire
The Christmas tree in the city of Jbeil caught fire late on Sunday night due to an electrical failure caused by the thunderstorms and heavy rains.

 
Firefighter teams of the Civil Defense in Jbeil rushed to the scene and worked on extinguishing the flames that left only material damage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
