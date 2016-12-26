Thank you!
Wednesday Dec. 28
Nharkom Said
09:30
Nharkom Said
Regional News
Dec 26 2016
Police evacuate three Moscow railway stations after bomb threat - agencies

publishing date: 26/12/2016 06:55:46
Police in Moscow have evacuated almost 3,000 people from three different railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

 

The TASS news agency said police planned to use sniffer dogs to check the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations. All three stations are located on the same Moscow square. 

 
REUTERS
