Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Dec. 28
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
09:30
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Dec 26 2016
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Bombed-out Aleppo soap-maker revives age-old tradition in Paris

publishing date: 26/12/2016 11:02:41
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A Syrian soap-maker who fled Aleppo after the factory he worked in was bombed has set up shop in a Paris suburb, reviving a tradition he says dates back millennia.

 

Hassan Harastani left Syria in 2012, first for Lebanon and then two years later moving to France at the invitation of Samir Constantini, a Franco-Syrian doctor who was already importing the distinctive Aleppo soap.

 

"In Aleppo, this type of soap was manufactured maybe 3,000 years ago," said Harastani, who markets his version - which he sells on the internet and through a shop in Angers in western France - under the brand name Alepia.

 

The soap is made from olive and laurel oil and water, with sodium hydroxide added to harden the mixture. It is cut by hand and left to dry for up to three years before being sold in bars weighing around 200 gram (7 ounce).

 

"Aleppo is stricken, people are outside in the streets, they don't have homes... (This) is a way for us to continue to perpetuate tradition," Constantini said.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact