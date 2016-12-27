Thank you!
Wednesday Dec. 28
Nharkom Said
09:30
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 26 2016
REPORT: Optimism, remarks prevail over new vote law discussions

publishing date: 26/12/2016 14:33:54
Since all the political parties have become aware of the necessity to hold the parliamentary elections as scheduled and based on a new vote law, the efforts and meetings held away from the spotlight have nearly reached a sort of agreement over the matter.

According to MP George Adwan, a final agreement on a new electoral law may be looming in the horizon as discussions have made a significant progress.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
