The Lebanese army raided on Tuesday raided the northeast border village of al-Qasr in search for armed men suspected of killing soldier Ali al-Qaq.

The military unit raided hideouts, arresting two persons and confiscating arms and military equipment.

Soldiers had carried out patrols and erected checkpoints overnight Tuesday.

This as sources told LBCI that the Lebanese army will not stand idly by the murder of al-Qaq, stressing that it will pursue all those who were involved n the murder and will bring them to justice.

Members of the Jaafar clan reportedly killed soldier Al-Qaq, and that in retaliation for the murder of a relative two months ago.