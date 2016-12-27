شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الأربعاء 28 كانون الأول
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نهاركم سعيد
09:30
نهاركم سعيد
القائمة
أخبار فنية
27 كانون الأول 2016
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالفيديو: هيفا رقصت وفستان نيكول سابا خطف الأضواء.. حين يجتمع النجوم في زفافٍ واحد

publishing date: 27/12/2016 06:47:57
episodes
بالفيديو: هيفا رقصت وفستان نيكول سابا خطف الأضواء.. حين يجتمع النجوم في زفافٍ واحد
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية

دخلت ميرنا، إبنة المنتج صادق الصباح، وعريسها علي البزري القفص الذهبي في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، وذلك في حفلٍ جمع عدداً كبيراً من النجوم اللبنانيين والعرب نذكر منهم أحمد السقا، هيفا وهبي، عمرو يوسف، سيرين عبد النور، كندة علوش، وليد توفيق، نيكول سابا ويوسف الخال، عابد فهد، معين شريف، مارك حاتم، وغيرهم.

ونجحت الفنانة نيكول سابا بأن تتميّز بين جميع النجمات فخطفت الأنظار بفستانها الّذي برز أنوثتها ورشاقتها بفضل تفصيله الذي كان قصيراً من الأمام وطويلاً من الخلف.

أمّا الفنان وليد توفيق الذي أحيا الحفل، فنشر فيديو عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي فيسبوك ظهرت فيه الفنانة هيفا وهبي وهي ترقص مع العروس.

 
الإعلان

 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A photo posted by Nikki (@nicolesabaaa) on




 

beautiful Gathering at the wedding of #Mirna&Ali 💖 with the newly wed Amr&Kinda🎊💑 #Haifawehbe

A photo posted by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on


عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact