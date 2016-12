parliamentary session to debate over the Cabinet's ministerial statement. Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday that his cabinet wants to restore the people's trust ahead of a three-dayto debate over the Cabinet's ministerial statement.

Hariri’s comments were made during the opening speech that the parliamentary sessions "summarize our past and future, our achievements and difficulties," stressing that it was up to the government to "restore trust."

"The poverty percentage has reached 30 percent and unemployment has exceeded 25%, while economic growth is less than 2 percent amid the flocking of more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees."