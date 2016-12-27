REPORT: Cabinet convenes for debates over government’s confidence vote

The first round of three parliament sessions dedicated to discuss the cabinet's ministerial statement kicked off on Tuesday in the Nejmeh Square.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was first to make a statement, whereby he said that "the higher the trust level of the communities the higher is prosperity. This is where the process of restoring confidence starts."

This as former PM Tammam Salam took to the podium and gave his vote of confidence for Hariri's government.

Salam also called for “cementing ranks in order to address the regional crisis.”

Speaking on behalf of the Lebanese Forces, MP Antoine Zahra gave the cabinet his vote of confidence.

He also stressed that the cabinet has two main missions, the drafting of a new electoral law and approving the Budget.

In turn, Future Movement MP Samir el-Jisr gave his vote of confidence for the cabinet.

For his part, Change and Reform bloc MP Simon Abi Ramia gave his vote of confidence, highlighting the unemployment rates in the country among the youth.

This as lawmakers resumed Tuesday's session at 6:00 p.m. after taking a short break.

MP Ghazi Aridi from MP Walid Jumblatt's Democratic Gathering bloc was the first to take the podium during the evening session.

Aridi said that Lebanon must address all attacks to preserve the country, adding that he will give the government the vote of confidence.

For his part, MP Hassan Fadlalah said that Hezbollah’s hands “are outstretched for everyone to build a true nation based on justice.”

As for MP Boutros Harb, he declared that he will “abstain” from voting for or against confidence in the government in order to give the new president and new PM a chance to honor their promises.

Meanwhile, MP Ayoub Hmeid gave his vote of confidence for Hariri’s cabinet.

This as MP Mohamad Hout said that he will gave his vote of confidence for the government, calling for putting an end for the case of the Islamist detainees.

For his part, MP Estephan Doueihi said that "Lebanon is in dire need of a vote law that gives apt representation for the Lebanese people," adding that he will give the vote of confidence for the cabinet.

The parliament sessions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri.