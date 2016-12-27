Nasrallah says future is for resistance’ s project in the region

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the Islamic world is today facing a very dangerous phenomenon with the extremism of takfiris, calling for rapprochement and cooperation.

Nasrallah’s comments were made in a televised speech commemorating late scholar Sheikh Abdel Nasser Jabri.

He also stressed that hands “must remain outstretched to resolve any problem with dialogue, and a political solution.”

“The resistance is being targeted today and one of the most dangerous purposes of the war in the region since several years is the war on the resistance and the war on the axis of resistance, and this fact is demonstrating itself day after day,” Nasrallah added.



Nasrallah noted that the future is for “the resistance’s project in the region.”







