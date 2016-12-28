Fuel prices in Lebanon witness further increase

On Wednesday December 28, 2016, Lebanon witnessed a further increase in fuel prices as the price of gasoline and fuel oil increased by 300 LBP.

The table issued by the Ministry of Energy and Water set the prices of hydrocarbons as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: 22,700 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 23,300 LBP

- Fuel Oil: 14,500 LBP

- Diesel: 14,400 LBP