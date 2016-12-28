Thank you!
Thursday Dec. 29
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 28 2016
REPORT: Explosion kills deputy mayor in North Lebanon town

publishing date: 28/12/2016 04:55:31
An explosion killed a local official in northern Bekaa Valley region on Wednesday, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.

 

The attack took place in the morning in the town of al-Ain, some 20 km (13 miles) west of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and killed the town's deputy mayor Khaled Houry, and injured Mouhmoud Houry, NNA reported.

 

A security source, who described it as an assassination, said a bomb exploded inside the local official's van, killing him and severely injuring his brother. 

 
REUTERS/LBCI
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
 
 
 
 
 
