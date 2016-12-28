Army forces conduct raid operations in search for those involved in Qaq’s assassination

The Lebanese Armed Forces Airborne Regiment arrested 8 fugitives in a wide scale raid campaign conducted in al-Qaser region in Hermel, since the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The fugitives arrested were identified as a member from Nassereddine family, one Syrian national, two members from Jaafar family believed to be involved in the murder of army Sergeant Ali Majed al-Qaq, one member from Rachiini family possessing 181 million Syrian pounds and LBP 81 million packed inside plastic bags, as well as 3 members from Jaafar family.

The detained fugitives are currently under interrogations.