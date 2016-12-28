Army martyr al-Qaq laid to rest in hometown

The Lebanese Armed Forces Command and the Baalbek town of Sefri held the funeral of Corporal Ali Majed al-Qaq, in the presence of Colonel Karam Freijeh representing Minister of Defense Yaacoub al-Sarraf and LAF chief General Jean Kahwaji, as well as representatives of security apparatuses including General Security, Internal Security Forces, Customs and other official figures, mayors and clergymen.

Col. Freijeh delivered a speech whereby he stressed that “any soldier’s fate is to make sacrifices and to be a martyr defending his nation.”

The family of the martyr had received the body of their son at al-Hrawi hospital in Zahle earlier in the day, calling for prosecuting the killers; otherwise, they will resort to vengeance.