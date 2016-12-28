Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Dec. 29
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
Menu
Regional News
Dec 28 2016
 shares
 shares

Turkish military "neutralizes" 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria

publishing date: 28/12/2016 05:21:03
episodes
Turkish military &quot;neutralizes&quot; 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The Turkish military said on Wednesday it had "neutralized" 44 Islamic State militants and wounded 117 as part of its operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

 

In a statement, the military also said seven rebels had been wounded in clashes over the past day, while 154 Islamic State targets had been struck by artillery and other weaponry.

 

Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to al-Bab for weeks under the "Euphrates Shield" operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact