Thursday Dec. 29
Dec 28 2016
REPORT: Hariri’s cabinet granted vote of confidence

publishing date: 28/12/2016 06:20:27
episodes
Nada Andraos Aziz
Lebanon’s parliament granted on Wednesday Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government a vote of confidence, with 87 deputies voting in favor, 4 deputies voting against and one deputy abstained from voting.

 
Prior to the voting, Hariri saluted the Lebanese Armed Forces and the security apparatuses for all their sacrifices, stressing that the cabinet ill follow-up on the case of the abducted soldiers.

 

He also stressed their complete commitment to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, noting that all the political parties are seeking a new electoral law.

 

Hariri warned against any violation in the field on communications data, adding that the government’s decision will be implemented.

 

The premier stated that in order to properly fight corruption, the state must be mechanized. 

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
