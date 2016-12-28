REPORT: Aoun meets with Army Command delegation, vows constant support

President Michel Aoun met Wednesday with a delegation from the Lebanese Armed Forces Command, where he stressed that the Lebanese people will always support the army and the political leadership will always stand by the military institution and provide it with the required immunity and assistance.

“You are the symbol of sovereignty and independence,” Aoun told the delegation.

The president also received a delegation from the Internal Security Forces, where he stated that their sacrifices guarantee security and stability, vowing to provide the needed assistance to boost their capabilities.