Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Dec. 29
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 28 2016
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Aoun meets with Army Command delegation, vows constant support

publishing date: 28/12/2016 07:44:04
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

President Michel Aoun met Wednesday with a delegation from the Lebanese Armed Forces Command, where he stressed that the Lebanese people will always support the army and the political leadership will always stand by the military institution and provide it with the required immunity and assistance.

 
advertisement

“You are the symbol of sovereignty and independence,” Aoun told the delegation.

 

The president also received a delegation from the Internal Security Forces, where he stated that their sacrifices guarantee security and stability, vowing to provide the needed assistance to boost their capabilities. 

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact