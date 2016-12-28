Thank you!
Thursday Dec. 29
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 28 2016
REPORT: Relatives of IS abducted soldiers DNA tests does not match bodies found near borders

publishing date: 28/12/2016 09:50:39
The Directorate General of General Security issued a statement on Wednesday whereby it declared that sources reported that four bodied were found in regions neighboring Lebanese –Syrian borders, and a patrol from the directorate rushed to the scene accompanied by a coroner to take DNA samples to test them.

 
Upon comparing these samples with DNA taken from the families of the abducted soldiers, the results came negative, the statement added.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
