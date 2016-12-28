REPORT: Relatives of IS abducted soldiers DNA tests does not match bodies found near borders

Since more than one week, presenter Malek Maktabi
A Hezbollah delegation visited on Thursday Bkerke
A clever dog who has been expertly trained to fight Africa's poaching
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
The Directorate General of General Security issued a statement on Wednesday whereby it declared that sources reported that four bodied were found in regions neighboring Lebanese –Syrian borders, and a patrol from the directorate rushed to the scene accompanied by a coroner to take DNA samples to test them.
Upon comparing these samples with DNA taken from the families of the abducted soldiers, the results came negative, the statement added.