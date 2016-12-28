Thank you!
Thursday Dec. 29
LBCI Magazine
Dec 28 2016
Terrifying Moment Slackliner Lies Down On Rope 400 Meters Above World's Highest Waterfall

publishing date: 28/12/2016 11:22:30
Terrifying Moment Slackliner Lies Down On Rope 400 Meters Above World&#39;s Highest Waterfall
German professional slackliner Lukas Irmler has been travelling the globe slacklining since 2006 and holds two Guinness World Record titles for his daredevil stunts.

His latest stunt was when he was photographed laying down on a rope with 400 meters drop below to the Hunlen Falls in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park Canada, British Columbia, the world’s highest freefalling waterfall.

 

Hunlen Falls are only only accessible by floatplane.

 
Lukas Irmler takes a break as he crosses the line in November, 2014 at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe 
 

Lukas said: “This place was a new experience in many ways and spending a full week in this quiet and far away place was more than worth all the effort.

 

“We rigged three massive Highlines and on top of that a beautiful rope jump and enjoyed our time there to the maximum.”

 

Earlier this year Luka and Samuel Volery broke the the world record for walking the longest tightrope – at a staggering 270m.

 
 
