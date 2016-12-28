Sick Of People Cursing 2016, Man Lists All The Good Things That Happened This Year

People have been saddened, and have shared their collective grief on social media by counting the horrible and bad thing that happened in 2016. A lot of famous people have died in 2016, the world has also seen the Brexit vote, and Donald Trump elected as President of the United States of America.

But one man, called Matt Strange, has grown a little tired and sick of it all and decided to spread a sprinkling of joy over the festive period.

He posted on Facebook a list of some “awesome things that happened.”

- There's an Ebola Vaccine now

- Child Mortality - Down across the globe

- +9% survival rate in pancreatic cancer sufferers

- Gene responsible for ALS found

- Volunteers in India planted 50 Million trees in 24 hours

- Suicide rates down globally

- The Ozone layer is repairing itself

- The Rabbinical assembly issued a resolution affirming the rights of trans and non-conforming individuals

- MIND CONTROLLED ROBOT ARMS

- Leo got dat oscar

- Wild tigers numbers up FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 100 YEARS

- Giant Pandas - No longer endangered

- A solar powered plane did a ******* world trip

- Global Malaria down by 60%

- Measels ERADICATED from the Americas

- 93% of the world's children learned to read and write - the highest percentage IN HUMAN HISTORY

- China plans to be completely renewable by 2020 and has a global plan for by 2050

- Huge global push in renewable energy

- Norway committed 0 deforestation, 0

- Every major grocer and fast food chain in the US pledged to use cage free eggs only by 2025

- Manatees - No longer endangered

- Wild Wolves - Back in Europe

- Wild Salmon spawning in the Connecticut river for the first time since the American revolution

- Columbian white tailed deer - no longer endangered

- Green Sea Turtles - NO LONGER F****** ENDANGERED

- Sea World no longer breeding captive killer whales

- Humpback Whales - NO LONGER ENDANGERED

- Global aid - up by 7%

- America's most generous year EVER in charity and aid

- China's most generous year EVER in charity and aid at $15 goddamn Billion

Matt's list has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. Something to note here is that we can't confirm the validity of everything he says.