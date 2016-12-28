REPORT: Bad weather adds to woes for Iraqis displaced by fighting

The Khazer refugee camp, near Erbil is what many Iraqis now call home.

The residents here have fled the ongoing violence that has gripped their country, as Iraqi forces continue their fight against Islamic State.

Uprooted from their homes, those seeking sanctuary here fled with little belongings, and shortages of supplies in the camp is making everyday life even more of a struggle.

“There is little water, no cleaning detergents. We did not receive any (aid) packages, or any hygiene items. We have to buy everything,” said 12-year old Ruwaida.

And as the temperature plummets and dirt roads turn to mud, residents say there aren't enough blankets and heaters to stay warm and dry.

“It's very difficult, water seeps into all the tents, it's very tough. When the water goes into the tents, the mattresses become soaked. All these tents are no good. Someone needs to find a solution, it is safe here, but living with this constant rain is hard. And the clothes, as you see, this is the only way they can dry. Washing them is also an ordeal,” said Um Hafez.

“When it rains, all our washing piles up. If the sun is out we hang everything, if not then we can't. The other day, my husband fell and broke the gasoline canister (for the heater), all the gasoline leaked, our neighbors can attest to it. We got new gallons of gas but we couldn't use it because of its strong smell. If we don't run after the water and the materials then we wouldn't get anything,” added Um Mohammed.

According to the United Nations, nearly 91,000 people have been registered as displaced after fleeing from the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and nearby towns and villages since the beginning of the campaign against the militants. That figure excludes thousands more forced back into Mosul by retreating militants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said about 70 percent of the newly displaced people in Iraq were living in camps.

Thousands of others have holed themselves up where they can.

The United Nations said the number of people fleeing is expected to rise as efforts increase to distribute winter supplies before temperatures drop even further.

