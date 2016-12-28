Thank you!
Thursday Dec. 29
News Bulletin Reports
Dec 28 2016
REPORT: LBCI in Ain al-Helweh: Fire under the ashes

publishing date: 28/12/2016
episodes
The residents of Ain al-Helweh refugee camp fear the worst. The tails of the killing of Samer Nejmeh and Mahmoud Saleh have not yet been dealt with through handing over the perpetrators who appeared in videos displayed during the Palestinian meetings and despite promises by Fatah to do so.

 
In this context, sources said that at least three names have been proposed to be delivered to the Lebanese army.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
