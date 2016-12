A Hezbollah delegation visited on Thursday Bkerke to meet with Patriarch Bechara Rai.

The delegation was headed by the head of Hezbollah’s politburo Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayed and was formed of: Mustapha al-Haj Ali, Mohammad Said al-Khansa, and Mohammad Qamati.

Also was present at the meeting Bishop Samir Mazloum and Prince Hareth Chehab.

Following the meeting, Sayyed al-Sayed said that the party will remain in Syria until the end of the conflict.



"Hezbollah is in Syria under the terms of an agreement with the Syrian government,” ​he added.

On another note, he stressed that the best vote law is the one based on proportionality, adding that the party is open to any new formula.