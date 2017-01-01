Patriarch Rai heads New Year’s mass in Bkerke

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Rai headed a mass at Bkerke church where he read the letter of Pope Francis, in the presence of Minister Pierre Raffoul representing President Michel Aoun and MP Simon Abi Ramia representing Speaker Nabih Berri.

In his sermon, Rai hoped that Lebanon will enter a new era of law, economic development, financial stability, where the citizens trust their government and where the institutions serve the people and common good.