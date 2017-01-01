Thank you!
Tuesday Jan. 03
Lebanon News
Jan 01 2017
Patriarch Rai heads New Year’s mass in Bkerke

publishing date: 01/01/2017 08:28:50
Patriarch Rai heads New Year’s mass in Bkerke
Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Rai headed a mass at Bkerke church where he read the letter of Pope Francis, in the presence of Minister Pierre Raffoul representing President Michel Aoun and MP Simon Abi Ramia representing Speaker Nabih Berri.

In his sermon, Rai hoped that Lebanon will enter a new era of law, economic development, financial stability, where the citizens trust their government and where the institutions serve the people and common good.
