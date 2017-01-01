Thank you!
Tuesday Jan. 03
Lebanon News
Jan 01 2017
Lebanese national Elias Wardini among the victims of Istanbul attack

publishing date: 01/01/2017 09:27:15
Lebanese national Elias Wardini among the victims of Istanbul attack
The family of Elias Wardini was officially informed of their son’s death in the attack that targeted the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Saturday overnight.

Mirna Wardini, sister of the victim, had previously said that Elias went missing during the terrorist attack, calling on the Lebanese authorities and President Michel Aoun to interfere.
