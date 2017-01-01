Foreign Ministry declares names of Lebanese nationals, victims of Istanbul attack

Lebanese Consul General in Istanbul Hani Chemaitelly inspected the bodies of those targeted by the terrorist attack in Istanbul, declaring that three of them were Lebanese and identified as Elias Wardini, Rita al-Chami and Haykal Mousallem.

He added that the Lebanese wounded were identified as Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bcherrawi, Bouchra al-Douwaihy and Melis Paralardo.

The team of the Lebanese Consulate General continues its tour on the Turkish hospitals in Istanbul to look for any other Lebanese national, upon instructions from Minister Gebran Bassil.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry ​has been following up​ on the aftermath of the terrorist attack that targeted a nightclub in Istanbul around midnight, leaving dozens of casualties including Lebanese nationals.

Consequently, Minister Gebran Bassil had sent an official delegation to closely follow up on the situation.

In this context, the Lebanese consulate said that it has been waiting the official list to be issued by the Turkish authorities of the names of the victims and their nationalities.