Tuesday Jan. 03
Lebanon News
Jan 01 2017
[VIDEO] Francois al-Asmar saved by his passport during Istanbul attack

publishing date: 01/01/2017 11:41:19
Lebanese national Francois al-Asmar, who is one of the injured in the terrorist attack in Istanbul, recounted the details of the incident, saying that his passport saved his life, since it blocked the bullet from reaching his heart.

Al-Asmar called on the Lebanese government to provide him with a new passport as soon as possible, so he can return to Lebanon and continue his treatment in Beirut.

 

Al-Asmar, who was hit in the shoulder, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Turkey.
