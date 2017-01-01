Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Jan. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Scenario
13:00
Scenario
Menu
Regional News
Jan 01 2017
 shares
 shares

Parcel bomb at far-right bookshop wounds Italian policeman

publishing date: 01/01/2017 12:11:27
episodes
Parcel bomb at far-right bookshop wounds Italian policeman
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A parcel bomb with a timer exploded early Sunday morning in front of a Florence bookstore run by a neo-fascist group, seriously wounding a policeman trying defuse the device, authorities said.

 

Anti-terrorism police discovered the package while patrolling sensitive sites and called in the bomb squad, Florence police chief Alberto Intini told RAI state television.

 

The package detonated as a police expert was approaching it at about 5:30 a.m. (04:30 GMT), Intini said.

 

The officer was rushed to hospital where his left hand was amputated, a police source told Reuters. The blast also left him blind in one eye, the source said. Police are investigating and would not speculate on who placed the bomb or why.

 

"It's the third attack in a year on the bookstore," Gianluca Iannone, president of far-right group CasaPound, said in a statement. "It was a clearly political attack," he added.

 

In the 1970s and '80s, Italy was marred by far-left and far-right extremist attacks. In recent, years such violence has become much less frequent. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact