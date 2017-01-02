شكراً
الثلاثاء 03 كانون الثاني
أخبار فنية
02 كانون الثاني 2017
بالصور: بعيداً عن الحفلات الغنائيّة.. مع من إحتفلت إليسا وهيفا ليلة رأس السنة؟

publishing date: 02/01/2017 05:31:19
بالصور: بعيداً عن الحفلات الغنائيّة.. مع من إحتفلت إليسا وهيفا ليلة رأس السنة؟
بعدما إعتذرت كلّ من إليسا وهيفا عن إحياء حفلات رأس السنة لهذا العام، تساءل البعض مع من إحتفلت النجمتان ليلة رأس السنة؟
في صورٍ نشرتها عبر حسابها الخاص بموقع التواصل الإجتماعي إنستغرام، ظهرت الفنانة إليسا وهي ترتدي معطفاً من الفرو الأبيض في لندن إلى جانب لاعب نادي تشيلسي سيسك فابريغاس وزوجته دانييلا سمعان.
أمّا الفنانة هيفا وهبي فودّعت عام 2016 واستقبلت العام الجديد في أجواءٍ عائليّة بإمتياز، فتألّقت بفستان أحمر اللون يحمل توقيع زهير مراد واحتفلت ليلة رأس السنة في منزلها ببيروت مع شقيقتها هناء ووالدتها.
 
 
 

#NEWYEARSEVE with my lovely ladies @daniellasemaan @christine_h_m #elissa

A photo posted by Elissa (@elissazkh) on


 

Happy new year @daniellasemaan @cescf4bregas #2017

A photo posted by Elissa (@elissazkh) on

 
 

Happy new Year my dear Friends, Fans &Followers 😍💌🎉🎊🎈💖 #haifawehbe #2017 #happynewyear

A photo posted by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on


 

#happynewyear☃😍🎄💋❤ #haifawehne #zuhairmurad

A photo posted by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on


