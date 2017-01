advertisement

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai condemned on Monday the terrorist attack which targeted all countries in the world, mainly the one that took place in Turkey on New Year's Eve, that killed several people, including three Lebanese nationals and wounded others.Rai prayed for a speedy recovery for those who were injured and patience for the families of the victims.Rai also praised the prompt reaction of the Lebanese state, which sent a private jet with an official medical team to Turkey to follow up on the matter.