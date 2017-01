A Hezbollah delegation paid visit on Monday to Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh in Bnashei.

The delegation was formed of Hezbollah secretary-general's political aide Hussein Khalil and the head of the Liaison and Coordination Committee Wafiq Safa.

The visit reportedly comes to offer the season’s greetings to Frangieh.

Talks featured high over "the various issues in the Lebanese arena, especially the electoral law.”

Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos of Marada and Frangieh's son Tony attended the meeting.