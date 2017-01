A groom died on Monday from carbon monoxide poisoning in the east Lebanon town of Chtoura, few hours after his wedding was held.

The 21-year-old Syrian national Ahmad Saleh was poisoned as a result of a leaking gas heater inside his room in Chtoura.

His wife Diala as-Sahen, 17, was still alive when their parents came to check on them.

Diala was instantly rushed to the Chtoura Hospital for treatment.