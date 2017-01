Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday that terrorism has “no religion,” adding that it targets everyone.

injured in Istanbul’s attack along with the bodies of the victims. Hariri’s comments were made from the Beirut International Airport while welcoming those who werein Istanbul’s attack along with the bodies of the victims.

advertisement

Three Lebanese nationals were killed and five others were wounded in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub.

​

“Lebanon will address terrorism with its national unity,” he stressed.