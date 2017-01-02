شكراً
الثلاثاء 03 كانون الثاني
أخبار دولية
منذ 17 ساعة
فيديو جديد للمشتبه به في الهجوم على ملهى رينا في اسطنبول

publishing date: 02/01/2017 15:37:51
فيديو جديد للمشتبه به في الهجوم على ملهى رينا في اسطنبول
انتشر فيديو جديد على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تشتبه الشرطة التركية في أنه يعود للمشتبه به في الهجوم على ملهى رينا في اسطنبول .

 
 
